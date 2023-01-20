KENSINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police have handed a student over to school authorities after they were found with a BB gun.

Albert Einstein High School in Kensington went into lockdown after reports of a student with a gun were received at 1:54 p.m.

Investigators searched the school and located a student with BB gun in their possession.

The student was taken into custody while investigators confirmed that no real firearms were present on campus. Brass knuckles, a knife, and marijuana were located on the student in question, but no firearm was recovered

The lockdown was lifted at 2:22 p.m. and students were released in groups under supervision of Montgomery County Police.

The student was handed over to the school for disciplinary action, Police later charged the student with possession of illicit items.