LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday.

Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched the student and found the weapon before notifying the School Resource Officer.

Officials said that the student is 15 years old.

The student is facing several firearm-related charges. Police were still investigating Tuesday afternoon.