PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The principal of William Wirt Middle sent an email to parents and guardians on Wednesday, saying that a student brought a gun to the school.

In the letter, Rhonda Simley said no students or staff members were hurt and that Prince George’s County police were investigating.

Simley told the school community that it was an isolated incident and that the student would be disciplined appropriately.

The principal wrote:

The safety of our students is our top priority. Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school. Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon or suspicious objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult. Rhonda Simley, Principal, William Wirt Middle School

Simley concluded her letter by thanking families for their support.