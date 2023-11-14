BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — A student was found with a loaded Glock handgun inside Bowie High School on Tuesday.

A student came into the high school through a backdoor that was propped open and was confronted and searched by the school’s security where the loaded gun was found.

No students or staff members were hurt or actively threatened.

The school is asking parents to discuss “acceptable behaviors” with their children regarding a “positive school climate,” and to always tell a staff member or trusted adult when they notice suspicious people or things at school or see weapons of any kind.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact 301-805-2600 or Joseph.Kautzer@pgcps.org.