SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) Superintendent held another “Listen, learn, and lead” town hall on Wednesday with parents and students to hear their needs and concerns about the school system. There, many students and parents spoke out in hopes of bringing back a PGCPS principal who was recently placed on administrative leave.

On Tuesday a letter was sent to parents and students at Charles Herbert Flowers High School saying that the principal Dr. Gordon Brown was placed on administrative leave.

“Hey hey hey don’t delay Dr. Brown is here today,” chanted several Charles Herbert Flowers High School students during Wednesday’s town hall.

Many at the town hall were concerned about the school’s announcement and expressed that Brown was a principal with a positive impact on students.

“Dr. Brown is he takes care of the students, you know, and for this to happen, it’s really upsetting,” said town hall attendee Gena Roberts.

“All of the [students] that you see up there that have been touched deeply and encouraged by our leader. The one who has intrinsically crafted relationships with us, is gone,” said one of the students.

Many demanded transparency and answers as to why Brown was abruptly placed on administrative leave.

“Make sure that you’re transparent because it seems like there’s dishonesty,” said another student.

Superintendent Millard House II said he can’t speak on the issue right now.

“It’s not something that I can share details in and around. The students made it very clear that they wanted more information at an earlier time I heard it loud and clear, respectively,” said House.

Students say they will continue to speak out until he returns.

“[We] to stand behind Dr. Brown and we want to have him come home, you need to come home so we can finish 2024 strong,” said Roberts.

The assistant principal Ms. Deidra Srews will be stepping up as principal until further notice, according to PGCPS.