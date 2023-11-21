PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who shot and killed an Applebee’s employee outside the restaurant in Forestville was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison, plus 80 years.

David Isaiah Yates, 24, opened fire and killed Anthony Evans, 38, an employee at the Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Donnell Drive in May 2021.

That evening, employees and a group of customers were arguing over the closing time. As they gathered outside before going home, a car driven by Kieth Cook in which Yates was a passenger, pulled up. Yates fired, striking Evans and two others.

“This was truly just an act of vengeance and cowardness,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Sherrie Waldrup during the sentencing hearing. “Mr. Yates wanted to show people he was someone who needed to be feared.”

Yates was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit murder.

His co-defendant, Keith Cook, pled guilty to accessory after the murder and was sentenced to 10 years, all but five of which are suspended.

“With today’s sentence, Mr. Yates will be held accountable for his reckless actions,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “This started out as an enjoyable evening at a restaurant and ended tragically for the victims, which is sad. We lost Mr. Evans and fortunately, the two other victims survived – I will continue to pray for all their families as they move forward.”