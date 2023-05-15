PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man was shot and killed during a dispute with another man on Saturday morning.

Police said that on Saturday at about 11:50 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man outside of a home who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police said 31-year-old JC Littlejohn III of District Heights was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Dante Williams of District Heights.

Early investigation suggests Littlejohn shot Williams during a dispute. Police said they knew each other.

Littlejohn has been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.