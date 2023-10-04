PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said it arrested a man suspected of murdering a toddler in his care.

Kevin Robinson, 38, of District Heights was arrested on Oct. 4 for killing 2-year-old Nychelle Pettus. He was in a relationship with the boy’s mother and lived in their home.

Officers said that on May 27, they responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of County Road in District Heights at about 10:50 p.m. There, they found the two-year-old unresponsive and she was pronounced dead.

On Sept. 29, Pettus’s death was ruled as a homicide due to traumatic head injuries.

Police said Robinson had sole care and custody of the child when her injuries occurred. He is being charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and other related charges.