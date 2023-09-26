BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Yorktown Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown as officials were looking for Antonio Williamson who had a warrant for first-degree assault.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to arrest Williamson for an incident he was involved in back in August. While attempting to arrest him, he ran away on foot.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown as officials searched for Williamson.

At around 11:22 a.m., Williamson turned himself in. He was taken to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.