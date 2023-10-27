PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was looking into what led to a deadly crash involving an SUV and a box truck in the Largo area Friday.

Troopers were at Central Avenue at Campus Way around 1:15 p.m. after they received word of the wreck. They said it appears the driver of the SUV hit the rear of a box truck that was stopped at a traffic signal. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

A number of lanes on Central Avenue were closed for the investigation into what happened.