TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Takoma Park.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 3:05 a.m. in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park. There, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds – he died there.

He was identified as 40-year-old Murat Pacal of Takoma Park.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Pacal’s death.