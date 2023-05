HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A fuel tanker caught fire on Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

The truck was parked in front of a daycare center. Neighbors told DC News Now that the power was shut off.

Officials closed the road while crews worked on the tanker. The fire was put out by 8:30 p.m., officials said in a tweet.