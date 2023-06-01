UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old known as “Baby K” will remain behind bars with no bond in an adult detention center for attempting to shoot a student on a Prince George’s County School Bus in May.

“Baby K,” whose real name is Kaden Dominique Holland appeared virtually in court on Thursday. His retained defense attorney Keith Showstack said court Holland came to his office to surrender on Tuesday when the U.S. Marshals and Prince George’s County Police “simultaneously” showed up and arrested the teen.

During the bond hearing, Showstack asked that Holland be transferred to Cheltenham Youth Detention Center because of his age.

The State’s Attorney’s Office argued Holland was on the run for nearly a month, executed a plan to purposely try to kill a teen on a school bus, and is a danger to the public. For all those reasons, they believed Holland should remain in custody at the adult detention center.

“I think seeing the continued effort, the evening the pulling of the trigger, the racking clearing, the bullets dropping to the ground, and just seeing that over and over and over again, really gets across exactly what these three young men wanted to do that day,” Assistant State’s Attorney Sherrie Waldrup said during a press conference after the bond hearing.

On May 1st, Holland and two other suspects boarded a bus at an Oxon Hill bus stop and attacked a student. Police said Holland attempted to shoot the victim three times, but the gun jammed. The two teen suspects were arrested, charged as adults, and are being held without bond.

A teen girl was also arrested. She’s being charged with helping plan the attack.

The judge ultimately ruled that Holland be held without bond and remain in the adult detention center. He’s being charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, firearm offenses, and more.

After the hearing, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said her office argued to keep him inside an adult detention center because Cheltenham Youth Detention Center is not strict enough for Holland.

“Cheltenham is not as restrictive as at the jail. We believe that it’s important that he has the appropriate level of supervision and not have access to other young people,” she said.

“We are committed to pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law,” she continued.

Braveboy said the uptick in youth crime needs to be addressed, but it can only be done if everyone does their part.

“It’s really important that parents get back to parenting and parenting for real. We have to ensure that families that parents know where their children are, know who they are affiliating themselves with know whether or not they’re in school,” said Braveboy.

Holland and the three other teens charged in this case will have a pretrial hearing in the coming weeks.