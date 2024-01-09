PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in late December.

On December 28, 2023, at about 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of St. Michaels Drive in Bowie.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a car who had been shot. He died there.

Police arrested 18-year-old Harvey Barnes III of Upper Marlboro. He’s accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Timothy Emmanuel Jones of Washington, DC.

Officers said Barnes shot Jones during a dispute.

Barnes is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.