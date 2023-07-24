PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) released the name of a teenager who died in a car wreck Friday morning in Lanham.

PGPD said Jason Peraza, 17, of Lanham was driving the car that crashed in the 9100 block of Ardwick Ardmore Rd. around 8:10 a.m. on July 21.

Investigators said that Peraza was driving eastbound on Ardwick Ardmore Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole. Peraza died there. A passenger in his car had serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.