PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Maryland State Police (MSP) said a teen girl was hit by a car in Laurel on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said that shortly after 6:45 p.m., they responded to Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue in Laurel for the report of a pedestrian crash.

MSP said a 13-year-old girl was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a car. The driver remained at the scene.

The girl was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.