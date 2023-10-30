PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Clinton Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1:55 p.m., they responded to the 7900 block of Green Street for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen boy who had been shot. He died there.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mekai Johnson of Waldorf.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident and identify the suspect(s). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information.

Anyone with information can call 301-516-2512.