UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — The teenager accused of murdering 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore while walking home from school in Lanham will remain behind bars.

“To know that the individual charged in her death is a student, a young person who has ruined the rest of his life… It’s unbearable in so many ways, but our job is to seek justice,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

In court on Monday, 17-year-old Abdurahman Diaby was denied bond. He’s being charged as an adult and is facing first and second-degree murder along with other charges.

“It still doesn’t bring her back to life. You know, it doesn’t bring her back,” said Medrano-Moore’s uncle.

Diaby’s lawyer argued there was no concrete evidence against his client, he has no prior record, comes from a good family and should be released on home detention.

“My plan at this point in time is innocent until proven guilty. This is early in the day. We have no discovery,” said Diaby’s lawyer, Gabriel Christian.

Prosecutors say Diaby shook up a community after bringing a gun to a fight and intentionally killed Medrano-Moore, and he should be held behind bars without bond.

Court documents reveal Diaby and other students from Charles Herbert Flowers High School were on Good Luck Rd. Someone with a black ski mask and dark clothing was dropped off near the school when they saw Jayda and her friend group walking home from school and followed them to Palamar Dr. That’s when the car pulled up towards them, several people exited the vehicle and a fight broke out between the two groups.

A witness told investigators that Moderano-Moore attempted to take the gun away from Diaby and there was a struggle. Diaby then pistol-whipped Moderano-Moore and shot her in the head, which later killed her.

Hearing the details of the case in court on Monday brought tears to Moderano-Moore’s mother.

“This young girl was pistol-whipped and the gun was placed [on] her head and she was shot point blank. We do not feel as though this was an accident,” said Bill Porter with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Court documents also say Diaby told someone the gun accidentally went off while he and Moderano-Moore were fighting over the gun. Prosecutors say they don’t believe it was an accident.

“When you bring a weapon to a dispute, to argue that it was an accident I think it’s hard to believe,” said Braveboy.

Despite differences in this case, all sides do agree something needs to be done to tackle gun violence.

“If it’s a silly fight or whatever, just no need for guns, there’s no need for guns,” said Medrano-Moore’s Uncle.

Diaby’s lawyer says his family has written a letter to the Moderano-Moore family sending their condolences. Diaby’s next court hearing will be in October. He’s facing, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and gun-related charges.

Moderano-Moore will be laid to rest on Wednesday.