Police said "Baby K" tried to kill a student who was on a school bus on May 1, 2023.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took a 15-year-old boy wanted for the attempted murder of another teenager on a school bus into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were able to locate the 15-year-old, who goes by the name “Baby K,” in the 6300 block of Baltimore Ave. in the Riverdale Park area.

Police said that on May 1, at about 4:55 p.m., they responded to the report of an assault on a school bus. The bus was stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. While stopped, three people boarded the bus and began to attack a student.

“Baby K” is accused of taking out a gun and trying to shoot the student multiple times. Police believe the gun malfunctioned, though.

The student had minor injuries as a result of the attack. The two other people involved, also teenagers, are in custody.

Investigators said it appeared the accused attackers and the student knew each other and the incident started because of a dispute.

“Baby K” is charged as an adult. The charges against him are attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses, and additional charges.

A teenage girl is being charged with conspiracy in connection to the case.