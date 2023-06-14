PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three deadly shootings took place in Prince George’s County in less than 48 hours. People who live there say they are tired of the increasing crime, but what role does mental health play in all of this?

“I would never think that society would end up like it is now and it’s getting worse,” said Joy Stevenson, mental health professional and founder of Catch Them Young Inc, a DMV mentoring group.

Prince George’s County has seen a 41% increase in overall crime compared to rates this time last year. Homicides have decreased by 12%, but residents still don’t feel safe.

Mental health professionals said a big issue in crime is the fact that people need to learn other ways to manage their emotions without violence.

“I think we have to unlearn certain behaviors. And we also have to take a stand and call people out. We have to have conversations with the younger generation, we have to let them know that this isn’t okay or this isn’t cool,” said mental health expert Kariatu Jalloh.

Jalloh said people should learn other coping strategies.

“Sometimes taking a breath, counting to 10. Regrouping, calling somebody that you know can like talk you down when you reach that level before things escalate, having the therapist have there’s so many resources out here that people just aren’t utilizing,” she continued.

Stevenson works with youth all across the DMV. She said she creates a safe space for them to open up, while also encouraging them to make better decisions. She says having a safe space is key, especially inside the community.

“If we would have come together we can build some things together and we can teach them…If you are able to touch a young person’s life just be that example grab them by the hand and mentor them show them the right way so they don’t end up in prison or… making wrong choices, bad decisions,” said Stevenson.

Both experts encourage people to take advantage of mental health resources to break the pattern of crime and violence.

“There’s only so many things you can internalize without no release. So anybody out there that is struggling or have lost loved ones, schoolmates, anyone — and it’s difficult… they have to deal with it alone,” said Jalloh.