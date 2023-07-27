PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that they arrested three people after a fatal shooting in a Capitol Heights hotel.

Police said that the shooting took place on Saturday, July 22 around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel on Hampton Park Boulevard and found 37-year-old Demetric Martin, who had been shot, outside.

Medics took Martin, who was from Oxon Hill, to the hospital. He died there.

Police said that the shooting started as a fight between one of Martin’s family members and the suspects. Martin and the suspects did not know each other.

PGPD said that it identified the suspects as 18-year-old Ade Boggs, 28-year-old Te Shear Baxter and 32-year-old Tequoia Baxter.

Officers arrested Boggs on Thursday morning in Philadelphia. Boggs faces a charge of first-degree murder as well as other charges. Police arrested Te Shear Baxter and Tequoia Baxter at the hotel on Sunday, a day after the shooting. They also were charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Anyone with any information should call (301) 516-2512 to speak with a Homicide Unit detective.