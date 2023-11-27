PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said three suspects were arrested for a murder in Landover Hills that happened on Thanksgiving.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 7100 block of Webster St. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 45-year-old Frederico Cruz Ojeda of Landover Hills.

47-year-old Eris Lopez, 20-year-old Omar Valdez Granados, and 20-year-old German Escobar Hernandez were arrested on Monday and are being charged with the murder.

Police said the suspects shot Ojeda during a dispute – they were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCPD (301) 516-2512.