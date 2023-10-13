PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they arrested and charged three men in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on March 6.

The three men were identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Gails, of Riverdale, 33-year-old Marcus Chapman, of Hyattsville, and 27-year-old Josue Vasques, of Hyattsville.

Police have charged them with the murder of 31-year-old Jarell Thompson, of D.C.

At around 12:15 a.m. on March 6, officers responded to the 3500 block of 52nd Avenue in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville after reports of a shooting.

Officers found Thompson dead after being shot. Police say they discovered through investigation that the suspects knew Thompson and that he got shot during a robbery.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged all three men with first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (301) 516-2512.