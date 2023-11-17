PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives in Prince George’s County said they arrested three people in connection with a murder in Camp Springs.

On Nov. 8, at around 9:40 p.m., officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Auth Rd.

Officers said they found Anthony Day Roberts, 24, of Camp Springs, in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. Day Roberts died at the scene.

A second man was also found with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said his wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives said the two men were shot during an attempted robbery. The attackers were not known to their victims.

Chanel Slaughter, 29, Deandre Wilson, 34, and Joseph Lewis, 36, all of Suitland Md. were arrested and charged with the murder of Day Roberts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512.