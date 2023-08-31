PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A tow truck driver was hit and killed Thursday while helping another driver who had pulled over on the side of the road, according to Maryland State Police (MSP).

MSP said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Police shut down I-95 North at Powder Mill Road during the response.

Police said they believed the tow truck driver stopped to help the driver of a Toyota who had pulled over on the left side of the road. During this time, another driver sideswiped the disabled Toyota and hit the tow truck driver, killing him.

That at-fault car then hit a third vehicle, a Honda, which was then hit by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene of the crash.

MSP was still investigating the cause of the crash Thursday afternoon.