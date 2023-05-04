BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — In honor of Mental Heath Awareness the town of Bladensburg is offering a full day of activities on Saturday to share the resources the city and county have to offer.

“I feel that members of the Bladensburg community may not know where to go to get help or even have the courage to go against societal norms and participate in mental health treatment. COVID-19 brought on so many challenges such as grief, trauma, and physical/social isolation, and my community members have reached out to me as their Council Member for support. I have encouraged members of my community to get professional help as well as participate in wellness activities, such as self-care,” said Jocelyn Route, Council Member for the Town of Bladensburg and a mental health expert.

Many residents in Prince George’s County complain there are not enough mental health resources. Route says Saturday’s event is one way for people to get the help they need.

“Here in Prince George’s County, there are 43.8 providers for every 100,000 residents and the estimated population is 910,551. Because the Town of Bladensburg is in a mental health desert, it is important for our residents to know where to access immediate services when they need help,” she said.

The event will include several activities like a Tae Kwon Do demonstration, a self-care workshop, yoga, Zumba, and facials.

“Research has shown that doing exercise releases feel-good chemicals called endorphins in the brain. This year, we will be focusing on physical health activities that individuals and families can participate in to elevate their mood and reduce their stress. This event hosted in our community is so important because it will truly bring awareness about Mental Health, where to go to get help, and provide residents the opportunity to learn more about self-care,” said Route.

“Everyone deserves to live a happy and fulfilling life! Everyone can use self-care wellness strategies partnered with enrolling in treatment services which can truly change their life. I want people suffering, due to mental health, to consider giving Mental Health treatment a try,” she continued.

The Bladensburg Mental Health Awareness Day is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bladensburg Community Center. The first 25 people will receive a free yoga mat.