PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The driver of a tractor trailer died Tuesday after his rig was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that left three other people hurt.

Maryland State Police said the wreck happened on I-95 around Route 212 in Beltsville. Troopers said it appeared a man from Hanover, Md. was heading southbound when his car hit a pickup truck. The truck overturned into the median. The car crossed the median, and the tractor trailer hit it.

The person driving the tractor trailer, Delano Woody, 56, of New Jersey died at the site of the crash. Medics took the driver of the car to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment. The driver and passenger of a the pickup truck were hurt. Medics took them to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md. The people who were in the truck are from Beltsville, Md.

The wreck led part of Interstate 95 to be closed for more than seven hours.

Maryland State Police asked anyone who saw the crash or has information related to it to call (301) 669-8100.