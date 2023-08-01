PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two bodies were discovered in Prince George’s County on Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a body located on the grass along the onramp from Woodyard Rd. to southbound Branch Avenue.

The person was already dead when officers found the body.

The person has not yet been identified and the case is still being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Less than two hours later, at about 6:20 p.m., Prince George’s County Police Department received a report of another body being discovered at the 7300 block of Alexandria Ferry Rd.

The Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Police do not know if there is a connection between the two dead bodies.