PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a single-family home in Prince George’s County, according to Fire and EMS.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said it dispatched units to the 6200 block of Seminole St. in College Park after reports of a collapse.

On scene, they found a car crashed into the home. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Seven people were reportedly displaced by the incident.