PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Oxon Hill in the late hours of Oct. 3.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 800 block of Irvington St. for a shooting. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The other man was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man who died was identified as 41-year-old Derrick Graham of Oxon Hill.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGCPD at (301) 516-2512.