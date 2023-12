PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a man and a woman were shot.

Officers said they responded to the 3700 block of Branch Ave for reports of a shooting at around 11:00 a.m., December 21.

On scene, they found a man and woman outside suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. The woman was reportedly in stable condition.