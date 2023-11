PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said two people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment in Oxon Hill Wednesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 5500 Block Livingston Terrace for a fire in a 3-story garden apartment.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw fire in the attic of the building.

First responders put the fire out. EMS evaluated two residents who had injuries.