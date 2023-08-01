PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the 7700 block of Penbrook Pl.

Officers say they responded to the listed location at around 10:50 p.m. on July 31. On the scene, they found two men suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to hospital where one of them died from his injuries. The other remained in hospital while detectives worked to establish suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.