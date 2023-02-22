PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said two 17-year-old boys, both from District Heights, were arrested after officers found them in a stolen car and followed them into Washington, D.C.

The department said around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill. The owner of the car had been carjacked at gunpoint a day earlier around 11:50 p.m. The carjacking took place at a gas station in the 1700 block of Sansbury Rd. in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

When officers tried to stop the car on Feb. 21, but the driver kept going. There was a pursuit and it ended after the car became disabled in the area of 13th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast, Washington, D.C.

Police took two teenagers were inside the car into custody after a short chase on foot. Officers said they also found a loaded ghost gun in the car.

The teenagers, who were charged as adults, were in D.C. as of Feb. 22, waiting to be extradited back to Maryland.