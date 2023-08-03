TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, went to Prince George’s County this week to discuss the need for more tech education across the country.

This comes as several students say that the programs they attended were “life-changing.”

For some students that had no idea what they wanted to do after high school, Prince George’s County’s career and technical education opened up opportunities.

Raymond Terrell said he thinks the programs are “definitely” changing him.

“Since then I learned how to do to do ceramic tile and learn how to do concrete work,” he said. “Got very good at it.”

When Cardona visited Crossland High School, he confirmed the positive benefits of apprenticeships in high school and the need for more programs across the country.

“What I saw here that I really liked is that students have apprenticeships following their passion, that the Department of Labor is connected to this and that they have a school district infrastructure that supports the continued growth,” Cardona said.

This comes after the state invested $6.6 million for more apprenticeships in Maryland.

Congressman Glenn Ivey said the programs help push young people in a more positive direction.

“There’s a lot of young people out there and we haven’t figured out the right track,” he said. “They haven’t figured out how to go forward, you don’t see the path that would take him in the right direction. These are the types of programs that can help them do that.”

Many of the former students say early exposure to programs like this is needed, and the more employers participate, the more doors will open for them.