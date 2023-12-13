COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s finals week at the University of Maryland (UMD), and many are hoping the school mascot statue “Testudo” will bring them some good luck. This year, the campus tradition has a twist and it’s for a great cause.

From coffee cups to sunglasses to even sneakers – all of it may look like junk to some, but these are actually “offerings” that UMD students typically leave in hopes that Testudo will bring good luck during finals week.

“It’s a bit hard,” said graduate student Tharum Polu as he prepares for finals. “We just hope it would be good because we have testudo on our site,” he said.

It’s a campus tradition to rub the Testudo statue in front of McKeldin Library during finals week, and also leave something behind in hopes he’ll bring you the luck you need to ace that exam.

This semester, however, the tradition has a new initiative. For the first time ever, student leaders are asking their classmates to leave canned goods. The goal is to help contribute to the campus pantry to help eliminate food insecurity at the university.

“It’s like a fun take on a tradition to keep it safer and to encourage people to do something a little bit more positive, especially in such a like tough time for a lot of people,” said student Rebekah Warner.

Bart Hipple works for dining services on campus, which includes the campus pantry that serves nearly one thousand people a month facing food insecurity. He says this new initiative comes at the perfect time since donations will be slow while school closes for winter break.

“Over 25% of students face food insecurity at some point during their college career,” said Hipple.

“When we opened back up in January, we’ll have been a whole five weeks without having received any donations. This comes at a great time for this food pantry,” he said.

They’re not sure what to expect but they know it will make a difference in someone’s life.

“Students participating in the community and feeling like they’re performing something good for the community – and also..students who need that help feeling cared for by their own peers. I think it’s going to be really valuable,” he said.

Testudo offerings will continue until Dec. 19.