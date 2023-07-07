LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Accessible homes for everyone, especially those with disabilities is an issue that leaders in Prince George’s County are trying to achieve with a universal design bill.

“If people just designed with accessibility in mind, there will be no need for accommodation because it would just already exists,” said Chandra Smith, the 2023 Miss Wheelchair Maryland.

On Thursday, the Planning, Housing and Development committee voted to move the bill forward. The measure now awaits a vote from the full County Council.

Smith became disabled almost 2 years ago from a medical issue, causing her life to change drastically.

“It was basically my limb or my life. So simple places that I used to visit, I no longer could because of steps [that] became an impeachment that became Mount Everest,” she said.



She struggled to find a place to call home because many places in Prince George’s County did not have the accommodations she needed.



“They did not have rolling showers. They did not have row under access for the cabinets. They did not have the door with that I needed to be 32 inches wide,” she said.



Smith had to move farther away from family, to Anne Arundel County and even visiting her loved ones is difficult.



“I can’t even visit family and friends because I can’t even come into their house and even if I am able to come in, I can’t go to the bathroom,” she said.

Smith is advocating for the Universal Design bill to be passed to improve accessibility for everyone. Council member Jolene Ivey is the bill sponsor and says this bill is needed now more than ever.

The bill will require multi-family units and single family homes to have all the amenities needed for those with disabilities.



“So a wheelchair could get in without having to go over a stair,” Smith said. “And other great features like a full bathroom on the first floor and an outlet for your for your chairlift.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the Maryland Builders Industry expressed their support for the bill.



“We do believe this is a great step forward for Prince George’s County,” they said.

The final decision remains in the hands of the full County Council. It will be brought before them for a vote in the coming weeks. If passed, the measure will go into effect in 2026.



“If we want to value a world where everyone is inclusive, we need to start thinking universal,” Smith said.