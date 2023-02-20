COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Pads and tampons will no longer cost a pretty penny for students at the University of Maryland College Park (UMD). Now, students can grab what they need right out of a dispenser in the bathroom — for free.

“I’ve seen some of like the tester ones and a couple of the bathrooms and I feel like it’s a good way for students if they had an emergency and it will help them not have to miss a lot of class,” said Piper Fitzmaurice, a freshman at UMD.

Students in need of pads or tampons no longer have to pay out of pocket to get them.

425 new fully stocked dispensers can be found across UMD’s campus.

The idea came from a group of students called ‘Get Ovary It,’ which started the project 4 years ago.

“If a student gets their period unexpectedly and… didn’t have any products on them, they would either need to go leave class and go buy some, [or] ask somebody in class — which can be uncomfortable, especially if you don’t have any friends in that class who you’re comfortable asking something like that about — or just leave class and go home,” said Lauren Anikis, a former student who founded the group.

The project took about $135,000 to complete, with help from the university and its Student Government Association.

The school also has plans to place them in residence halls.