COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland (UMD) said police were investigating after a man touched a student in a sexual manner on a bus Friday night.

Officers with the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) went to the Stamp Student Union shortly before 10:45 p.m. after they received a report of a sexual offense that took place on a Shuttle-UM bus.

A student said that about an hour earlier, around 9:40 p.m., he got on the bus and a man whom he didn’t know sat next to him and started to ask him questions. The student said as he got ready to leave the bus and stood up, the man touched him.

UMPD classified the incident as a 4th degree sex offense (unlawful touching).

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 405-3555.