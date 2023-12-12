COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland announced that John Brooks Slaughter, the university’s first Black leader died on Wednesday at the age of 89 at his home in California.

Slaughter served as chancellor of UMD from 1982 to 1988 and led the institution through one of the most difficult periods in its history, according to the university.

“Out of the utmost respect for Dr. John Brooks Slaughter, I am very quick to correct anyone who mistakes me for the first Black leader of our institution, as that trail was blazed by a passionate and pioneering leader decades ago. He was a man who was deemed the first to achieve greatness— in his career and lifetime—in category after category,” said UMD’s University President Darryll J. Pines. “The university remembers Dr. Slaughter, and I remain proud to honor his enduring legacy at our flagship, in our state and across higher education.”

Some former co-workers remember the difference and impact he made when it came to inclusion and equity

“He made an amazing impact on me, and it was a clear signal that Maryland was unlike a lot of other places,” said Gates. “It was the first place that I sensed the genuine commitment to diversity.”

Slaughter resigned from UMD and later became president of Occidental College in California.

Even though Slaughter left UMD, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the footprints he left at the University are ever-present on every corner of the university.

“The state of Maryland is a better place because of Dr. Slaughter,” Moore said in a statement. “His legacy of excellence lives on in the students he inspired and the educators he mentored. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends, and former colleagues.”

Slaughter is survived by his wife, Bernice Slaughter, and two children, Jacqueline and John II.

