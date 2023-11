PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS were on the scene of a crash in Laurel Md. at around 8:03 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews said they were in the 100 block of Washington Blvd. where a crash had caused moderate damage to a building.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.