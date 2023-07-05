SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released video of a car Wednesday that is related to a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead in Seat Pleasant at the end of May.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that the shooting took place on May 31. Police were called to the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 8:45 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found 32-year-old Louis Washington of Brandywine outside. He had been shot and died shortly afterward.

Two other men were also shot, but they were expected to survive.

Police said that a video captured a white Jeep driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around when the shooting took place. The Jeep was also captured driving into the apartment complex.

Image courtesy of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

PGPD asked that anyone with any information call them at 301-516-2512. It was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.