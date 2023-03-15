DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released video after a dog was stolen from outside of a District Heights home.

Police said that the dog was stolen around 5:35 a.m. in the 6200 block of Foster Street. Police said that the dog is a brown five-year-old female Dachshund named Canelo.

(Image via Prince George’s County Police)

The video shows a woman walking up to Canelo on the porch of the home before taking her. Police said they believed there was a second suspect as well.

Police asked anyone with any information about this suspect or where Canelo is to call 301-516-5230 and refer to case number 23-0013648.