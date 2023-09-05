PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it was investigating after a video surfaced that appeared to show one of its officers embracing and kissing someone, then getting into the back seat of a department SUV with her.

PGPD posted on the X platform Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., saying that its executive command found out about the video, which was circulating on social media. The post stated: “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”