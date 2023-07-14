PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance footage showing two people they believe are responsible for the murder of a convenience store worker in Oxon Hill on July 11.

Officers found Deangelo Washington, 27, of Washington, D.C., shot inside the business in the 4400 block of Wheeler Rd. at about 4:40 a.m. He died there.

In the footage released by the Prince George’s County Police Department on July 14, a red car pulls into the parking lot of the convenience store, then backs up to the sidewalk in front of the business. Two people get out of the car. Both have hoodies on them with the hoods pulled up. Their faces are covered, other than their eyes.

One of the hoodies was dark, appearing to be black in the video, with a design on its front. The letters H, S, T, and L are separated into quadrants by a cross or plus sign with three lines radiating to each side of the main pattern.

Investigators said they believe the killing was targeted. They asked anyone who has information about what happened or who recognizes the people or the red car in the surveillance footage to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.