GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt community is grieving the death of a well known city councilmember Ric Gordon.

On Monday night, dozens of people gathered at Roosevelt Center for a candle light vigil in his honor.

Loving, caring and hardworking are just some of the few words used to describe Gordon. Many loved ones and community members were heartbroken when they learned about his sudden death on Sunday.

“He’s one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to know, it’s a shame that he met his end so soon,” said his former co-worker and longtime friend, Frank Gervasi.

Gordon was married to his wife of nearly 10 months, Carla Gordon. She said she was at their Franklin Park home where he died on Sunday. No further details were released about his death.

“It was devastating I don’t know that I’m coping, I’m just existing right now,” said Carla.

Seeing and hearing the impact Gordan made on the community lifted her spirits at Monday’s vigil.

“Ric made the community come together like this was the thing that he would do a bringing everybody together for for different events. So for the community to come together for him. I’m blown away,” she continued.

Gordon was a Prince George’s County native according to the City of Greenbelt’s website. He was known as a community activist that held many events including rallies against community violence.

“He was dedicated to the betterment of the community. Really everything he did try to better our life together,” said Gervasi.

“The sudden passing of Ric Gordon is a great loss to the Greenbelt community, Prince George’s County, and the state of Maryland,” said Mayor Emmett V. Jordan. “Ric Gordon was very passionate about Greenbelt, politics and his important role as a council member. He will be missed tremendously.”

As dozens held candles, cried and hugged one another, many say his impact and uplifting spirit will be missed dearly.

“He loved with his whole heart, always made sure that others were taken care of even if he wasn’t. I’m getting messages and calls from all over the state and that just shows me how much of an impact he had on everyone that he touched,” said Carla.