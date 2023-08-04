GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — People planned to gather for a vigil for a teacher Friday, nearly a week after she disappeared.

Police said Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, last was seen at her home in the 6500 Lake Park Dr. in Greenbelt.

Friends of Sylla, who teaches at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, said it wasn’t like her to vanish or cut off communication with people. In addition to teaching, Sylla is known for her volunteer work in the community.

Mariame Toure Sylla (Greenbelt Police Department)

Ricardo Dennis, a spokesman for the Greenbelt Police Department, said that adding to the concern is that Sylla has a medical condition that requires medication. All of it was in her home, and there was no sign she returned there since July 29.

People searched Schrom Hills Park, an area where a friend said Sylla often walks. It’s the location where the vigil for Sylla was to take place Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Greenbelt Police Department asked anyone who sees Sylla or knows where she is to contact Det. Davis at (240) 542-2134 or ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov. People also can call the police department at (301) 474-7200.