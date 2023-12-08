A dog was also hit and killed in the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a woman from Virginia and a dog died Friday morning after a vehicle hit them on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway.

Troopers responded to I-495 at Allentown Road just before 3 a.m. for the crash.

Police said that a car was heading south when it started to “experience a mechanical issue.” Two people and a dog got out of the car and tried to cross the Outer Loop. A Hyundai hit Kerri Snead, 32, and the dog. Both died there. The other person who was with them was not hurt.

Medics took the driver of the Hyundai to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said that no charges were being filed as of Friday afternoon.