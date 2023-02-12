TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County community is fed up with the rise in gun violence. On Sunday afternoon, they came together for a peace walk to bring awareness to the growing problem.

This comes three months after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed in front of his Temple Hils home while raking leaves. Police still have no suspects.

Several people chanted “End gun violence, justice for Jayz,” as they walked down Iverson Street in Temple Hills.

“Every time we shout it, you know justice of Jayz and gun violence. I was hoping somebody in the house heard that so my car heard that somebody sort of sign you never know what you may do. That may end up to this case being solved or helping somebody,” said Aaron Young, Young Heirz Foundation.

The event was organized by the Young Heirz Foundation and the Agnew family.

“Justice for Jayz for me means justice for the community, and until we see a decrease in the crime rate in our area then we won’t get any justice. So every day I make an intentional effort to spread awareness because we need to come to an end to this if this is beyond Jayz this is a big issue that needs community cooperation and togetherness,” said Juanita Agnew, Jayz Agnew’s mother.

There were hugs, tears, and most importantly demand for justice for not only Jayz but also anyone else who lost their life to senseless gun violence.

“To speak from the movie Soul Food, when you have a hand, you just have his hand you can’t do much, but when you put them together they become a mighty force. So for sure, this is great to have people here to support my son,” said Jayz’s father, Antoine Agnew.

On November 8 2022 around 5 p.m., Prince George’s County police responded to the 2100 block of Jameson Street in Temple Hills, MD. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jayz Agnew suffering from gunshot wounds. He was shot in the head and shoulder. He died days later.

“The pain that I feel no other mother should feel this way no other family should have to go through this. So every day, another life is lost and it’s too many. It’s you know it comes to a point where we say enough is enough,” said Juanita.

The community and the family won’t stop until they receive answers in Jayz’s case and see a change in the community.

“Jayz’s case is still unsolved and we are reaching out to the community to see if someone knows anything if they can just speak up so we can close the case,” she said.

“We can accomplish a lot individually but we can accomplish more together,” she continued

Prince George’s County Police are still searching for suspects, and they’re encouraging anyone with any information to contact police or crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous, and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the suspect.