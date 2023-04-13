LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Commander fans in Prince George’s County are excited about new leadership for the team, but some have mixed emotions about possibly no longer coming to FedEx field to see their favorite team play.

“It’s a very special day it’s the day we’ve all been waiting for,” said Jared Morgan.

With potential new owners, comes that renewed discussion of whether the team will leave the Washington Commanders stadium in Landover when its lease runs out in 2027.

Anthony Thomas, a fan, lives down the street from FedEx Field. He said he’s willing to travel anywhere.

“Honestly I can always hop in an Uber and get to the game. It doesn’t really matter wherever they go. If they’re in Virginia, if they would bring it back to D.C., I’m following my team,” he said.

Some fans are hoping the potential new team stadium stays in Landover.

“Pretty much I’m comfortable with with the commanders being here in FedEx field, this is like home,” said a fan.

Others don’t mind the team relocating to Washington, D.C.

” I feel like it’ll bring a new atmosphere. If they move to D.C. I will be excited for it,” said Morgan.

So what could this potential move mean for Prince George’s County?

We reached out to the county executive’s office for comment, they told DC News Now they won’t provide a statement until the sale of the team is finalized.

In the past, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made it clear that she’s working to improve the county’s economic development with or without the commanders. The county announced on Wednesday they secured $2.1 billion in state funding, which will go towards several economic development projects including the blue line corridor project.

Residents like Thomas are confident something new will replace the FedEx Field stadium if the team decides not to renew their lease.

“It does take away a lot of jobs, you know, and opportunities but, you know, things have to happen. If they knock this building down they could build up something that could bring in and stimulate this economy over here in Prince George’s County,” he said.

It’s a near certainty that once the team’s sale is finalized, the new owners will be asked whether the team is staying here in Prince George’s County or finding a new home.